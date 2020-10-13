Property Transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:
• Frederick S. McGoskey and Robin K. McGoskey to Rickey C. McClain and Joann M. McClain, Lot 38, Evans Dale Estates of Keeneland Fields LLC., Ripley District, $33,900
• Denver Scott Fisher to Michael Todd Milam and Ramona Ann Milam, 35.973 acres, Waters of Left Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, $50,000
• Michael Todd Milam to Ramona Ann Milam and Michael Todd Milam, 14.12 acres, Waters of Poca River, Ripley District, no consideration
• Kimberly Tetrick and Larry Todd Tetrick to Glenn Taylor and Brenda Taylor, Lot 12, Corbin Heights Sub-division, Ripley District, $78,000
Marriages
The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:
• Evan Matthew Hall, 46, Ripley to Miriam Jeanine Hersman Sayre, 37, Ripley
• Bobby Eugene Barker Jr., 63, Kenna to Rena Crafton Barker, 54, Kenna
• Collin Myer Hill, 25, New Haven to Hannah Danielle Hamon, 22, Leroy
• Bennet Gerald Alexander, 32, Westfield, Indiana to Claire Elizabeth Walker, 30, Westfield, Indiana
Civil Suits
The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court: None at this time