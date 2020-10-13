Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Frederick S. McGoskey and Robin K. McGoskey to Rickey C. McClain and Joann M. McClain, Lot 38, Evans Dale Estates of Keeneland Fields LLC., Ripley District, $33,900

• Denver Scott Fisher to Michael Todd Milam and Ramona Ann Milam, 35.973 acres, Waters of Left Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, $50,000

• Michael Todd Milam to Ramona Ann Milam and Michael Todd Milam, 14.12 acres, Waters of Poca River, Ripley District, no consideration

• Kimberly Tetrick and Larry Todd Tetrick to Glenn Taylor and Brenda Taylor, Lot 12, Corbin Heights Sub-division, Ripley District, $78,000

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Evan Matthew Hall, 46, Ripley to Miriam Jeanine Hersman Sayre, 37, Ripley

• Bobby Eugene Barker Jr., 63, Kenna to Rena Crafton Barker, 54, Kenna

• Collin Myer Hill, 25, New Haven to Hannah Danielle Hamon, 22, Leroy

• Bennet Gerald Alexander, 32, Westfield, Indiana to Claire Elizabeth Walker, 30, Westfield, Indiana

Civil Suits

The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court: None at this time