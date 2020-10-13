In a brief meeting on Oct. 7, the Jackson County Commission approved a number of items.

Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph, and Mitch Morrison:

• Reviewed and accepted the written activities report submitted by IT Manager Greg Thomas. This report included an upcoming change in the IP phone system, narrowed down to two companies, Zultys or Cisco.

• Approved a courthouse facilities improvement authority grant application for Cycle 18 Phase 2 HVAC upgrade the Jackson County Courthouse

• Approved a contract with Alpha Air in the amount of $23,480 for the new HVAC systems for the Gay Community Building

• Acknowledged the resignation of 911 telecommunicator Austin Young, allowing him to remain on the part-time list

• Approved the transfer of part-time telecommunicator Karlie Hesson to full-time effective Oct. 16, 2020

• Appointed Jillana Swann to an additional term on the Building Commission

• Approved state budget revision #3 to the general fund

In the commissioner comments portion of the meeting, Randolph said he was able to help resolve the situation with abandoned tires at the O’Brien Lake dam.

The commission adjourned at 9:38 a.m. into executive session to consider personnel items with the county extension office and financial matters with Office of Emergency Services Walter Smittle and 911 Director Montana Boggess.

The next regular meeting of the commission will be at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the courthouse.