By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A new person on council and how to handle the upcoming holiday celebrations with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind will be just two of the issues on the minds of the Keyser City Council as they meet in regular session Wednesday.

When mayor Damon Tillman did not have a recommendation Sept. 23 for the council seat vacated by Billy Zacot’s resignation earlier that month, the officials asked for any residents interested in serving on the council to submit a letter of interest by the Oct. 14 meeting.

"What we’d like to do is put the word out to the community if anybody is interested in being a part of the council, in filling the seat, to write a letter to the council letting us know," Tillman said at the time. "And in that letter we’d like you to let us know why you want to be part of the council."

Those interested in serving on the council must meet certain qualifications, however, including being a resident of the city and a registered voter.

Tillman said he hoped to be able to make a decision on the appointee at the Oct. 14 meeting.

Also on the agenda for the council Wednesday is a decision on trick-or-treating in the city.

The officials had also delayed that discussion until the state received direction from the Governor.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root told the News Tribune last week, however, that the Governor’s Office had informed him the decision whether or not to hold trick-or-treating was to be made on the local level by the individual communities.

Elk Garden, Carpendale and Ridgeley have already scheduled trick-or-treating in their municipalities.

Also on the agenda is Keyser’s annual Christmas parade, which has been under Zacot’s direction since he was elected in 2018.

Currently up in the air is not only who would chair the event, but also whether it will even be held this year due to pandemic concerns.

Among the other items on the agenda are the abandonment of Chatham Road at the request of the adjacent property owners, a memorial bench at Brooks Park, the proclamation of Christian Heritage Week, and any changes in council meetings in November and December due to the holidays.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. Masks are required.