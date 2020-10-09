Ripley Rotary’s Adopt-a-Family program will continue this year with a few changes.

There will be three dates and times for sign-ups. There will be no make-up dates; no applications will be accepted after Oct. 10.

Masks must be worn during sign-ups.

Those signing up must bring a driver’s license and a complete list of children in their custody. If the driver’s license does not give the correct address, another document must be shown.

Rotarians will be at Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley:

• Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Children will be available for adoption beginning Nov. 1.

For information on sign-ups or to become an adopter, please contact ripleyrotary@gmail.com or on the Ripley Rotary Facebook page.