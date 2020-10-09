SHORT GAP - Tonight, the undefeated (5-0) Frankfort Falcons look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Charles Town to take on the Washington Patriots 2-3). This will mark the third consecutive game in which Frankfort has taken on a class AA opponent from Jefferson or Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

SHORT GAP - Tonight, the undefeated (5-0) Frankfort Falcons look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Charles Town to take on the Washington Patriots 2-3). This will mark the third consecutive game in which Frankfort has taken on a class AA opponent from Jefferson or Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle.

This will mark the tenth meeting between the two schools who have played every year consecutively since 2010, with the exception of a break in 2014. The Falcons hold a 6-3 advantage all-time over the Patriots and have won two straight, and four of the last five in the series.

Frankfort enters the contest with a record of 5-0 and has defeated 3 AAA teams (Hampshire, Spring Mills and Jefferson), and 2 AA teams (Weir and Berkeley Springs). The Falcons have outscored their opponents 153-65, for an average score of 32-13, an advantage on average of 19 points per game.



In the WVSSAC playoff ratings released on Tuesday, Frankfort is currently rated second in class AA. In the WVMetroNews Power Rankings that were released this week, Frankfort is ranked third in class AA.



Washington enters the contest with a record of 2-3, with wins over Berkeley Springs (40-6) and Hedgesville (49-0). The Patriots have suffered losses to Spring Mills (55-42), Keyser (55-35) and Martinsburg (55-0).



In their 12 years of playing football thus far, Washington has had 10 losing seasons, one winning season, and a season in which they finished with an even record. The Patriots have only qualified for the playoffs once, in 2013.



“Every time we go down there to play we struggle in the first half. I remember probably four games down there where we have gotten behind at halftime and had to scratch and claw to get back in the game. That’s where this focus and attention to detail has to come into play immediately,” Frankfort coach Kevin Whiteman stated.



According to Whiteman, “Two years ago I believe we were down 21-7 at halftime and came back to win the game. I’m hoping we can get off to a good start from the get-go because that’s never happened at any time we have been down there. This is another big game with AAA points on the line. We have to go down there and take care of business. We are very capable of winning this game. I think it comes down to who wants it the most and who can be most physical.”



In Washington, Whiteman sees an opponent that has at times been impressive offensively.



“Number seven (quarterback Frankie Amore) is their main guy and I think he is very athletic and explosive. He has made plays against us in the past. Our coaches have been putting together some good defensive plans and the kids need to worry about their assignment, and if they do, I think we will be okay,” Whiteman stated.

From an offensive perspective, Frankfort will rely on their smash mouth brand of football, relying largely on their rushing attack with a few well-placed passes thrown in to keep the defense off balance.



According to Whiteman, “We need to come out from the get-go and be physical and aggressive. Our biggest problem is focus and attention to detail and we have been addressing that. We have to be locked in from the first play of the game, we can’t wait until the second half. I think we can have success moving the football and scoring some points if we have that focus we need.”



Tonight’s kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.







