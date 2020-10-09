ELK GARDEN – When what they thought was a contract for repairing water damage turned out to just be just for removing mold, the Town of Elk Garden is back to seeking estimates.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

Looking at a $4,800 invoice from ServicePro the council found out it only included removing damaged drywall and paneling and disposing of the debris.

It’s been a year since the water leak and it took over nine months to get this first round of estimates approved through the Board of Risk Management adjustors prompting mayor Marian Droppleman to say that it could be next Christmas before this is resolved.

“We’ll have to send all this mess to the insurance company,” she said holding up a packet of information from ServicePro.

With paneling from the council chamber removed, that room will now have to be completely redone with drywall as there is no way to match the existing paneling.

The town has been looking to build an equipment building and purchase a police car, but hope for grants has dwindled.

“It doesn’t look like we are going to get any money,” said Droppleman. “Since Covid-19 most of the grants are for police or Covid, our grants for a building and police car fell by the wayside.”

In September the town had voted to sell the Crown Victoria, but has since decided to donate it to a new law enforcement program being established the Mineral County Technical Center.

The town has been working to get an equipment building for the past four years, but with no grant funds and the costs of materials skyrocketing the council agreed to wait on the 40X48 foot structure.

With colder weather on the way, the town has been working to get the town truck and loader ready and the restrooms at the park will soon be winterized.

On a positive note, Droppleman noted that the town was recently contacted by the West Virginia State Treasurer’s office.

“We have some unclaimed property,” she said. “This was money that was due to us.”

She said that while speaking with Charleston they praised the mayor and council for turning the town around and in such as short period of time.

Elk Garden will hold Trick of Treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Oct, 31 with cones in the streets to caution drivers. Residents wishing to participate are urged to turn their porch lights on.

In a final note, Droppleman urged each of the councilmen to be cautious in their actions that people are watching.

“We have enough of us who stand together for this town and have a made a difference,” Droppleman said. “I have to be the mother of all this mess and we figure it out. That’s the only way to live, to do things for one another.”







