The 2020 Jackson County Community Foundation Virtual Charity Challenge has selected 18 non-profit organizations to participate. Online donations through jccfinc.org can be made through Oct. 31.

Each week two groups will be highlighted. During that “Donation Week,” checks and cash may be received at the Foundation located at City National Bank in Ripley in support of those two non-profits. Online donations can continue until the end of Virtual Charity Challenge.

Ripley High School Alumni Association and Hope House Ministries, Inc. “Donation Week” is Oct. 11-17.

2020 Ripley High School Alumni Association Mission Statement: The mission of the Ripley High School Alumni Association is to maintain the heritage of Ripley High School and to encourage loyalty to the school and the Association through sound stewardship and fiscal responsibility. Our annual banquet helps our association raise enough funds to support the six $1,000 scholarship awards to graduating seniors at Ripley Hight School every year during formal awards.

Hope House Ministries is a Christian-based nonprofit organization reaching out to help those struggling with the strongholds of addiction. Our ministry is led by those who know firsthand the power of addiction. Now nine years clean and going strong we are leading others out of the fire by the power and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. We are currently in the process of growing our sober living house in Ravenswood, as well as recruiting many to our 12 step meetings and work within the ministry. Our community outreach is getting those hurting to detox, connecting resources to rebuild, feeding the hungry, and most of all bringing hope to the broken.

For information, call 304-372-4500, visit jccfinc.org or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.