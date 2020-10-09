A very special job was completed at Cedar Lakes on Saturday, Oct.3.

The long-awaited veterans’ memorial bricks were placed in their location around the flagpole.

Under the direction of the Cedar Lakes Foundation, this project not only honors those who served but also those who support and love Cedar Lakes. Those bricks are across from the veterans’ memorial area.

Placing the bricks was a monumental task. Bart Garett, the owner of The Lawn Care Specialists, brought an entire crew to complete the job. Because of the importance of the project and what it represents, each man donated his time.

“It was an honor for me and my guys,” Garrett said. “They are proud to be part of this.”

Clara Mullins, president of the Foundation, said that the goal is to continue adding bricks to both the veterans and non-veteran area.

“We have plenty of room to honor more people,” she said. “This is truly a labor of love and respect.”

The Foundation will be hosting a dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, featuring special speakers, music, and light refreshments. The unveiling of the bricks will be the highlight of the event. All social distance requirements, along with mandatory masks, will be followed.

All funds raised from the sale of bricks go towards the renovation of the VFW cabin at Cedar Lakes.

Order forms can be found at cedarlakesfoundation.com. The cost is $50 per brick, $40 for each additional.

Online orders can be placed at bricksrus.com/donorsite/cedarlakes or by mailing an order form and check to Cedar Lakes Foundation, PO Box 1