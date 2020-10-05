MARTINSBURG – Levi Doman of Keyser was sentenced Monday to 92 months of incarceration for his involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced that Doman, age 30, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in January 2020. Doman admitted to distributing methamphetamine in August 2017 in Mineral County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.



