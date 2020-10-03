The following cases were handled recently in the Jackson County Circuit Court:

Judge Lora A. Dyer

• Kevin Cain was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and sentenced to the Department of Corrections for one to five years. Cain was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine). He received a sentence of one to five years with the Department of Corrections for each count. Cain’s sentences were suspended for home confinement to be served consecutively.

• Barbara Waswick was charged with transporting a controlled substance into the sate with intent to deliver (methamphetamine 5-49 grams). Her sentencing was set for 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 29.

• Kenneth Nickoson was charged with burglary and sentenced to the Department of Corrections for one to 10 years. He will receive 938 days credit for time already served. Nickoson was also ordered to pay $3,725 in restitution.

• Austin Bronk was charged with child neglect resulting in bodily injury. His sentencing was set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

• Gregory Hackney was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine). He received a sentence of one to five years with the Department of Correction for this charge. Hackney was also charged with one count of escape, which he was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for two years. The sentences will be served consecutively with no credit for time already served. Restitution of $575 was ordered to be paid to Jackson County Home Confinement by Hackney.

• Joseph Fowler was charged with one count of reckless fleeing in a vehicle and driving on a revoked license for a second offense DUI. His sentencing was set for 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 26.

• Brittany Myers was charged with two counts of simple possession and two counts of conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor. She was sentenced to one year of probation.

• Amanda Bennett was charged with gross neglect of a child creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to two years of probation.

• Stephanie Roberts will be charged with an attempt to commit a felony or a misdemeanor charge of second-offense shoplifting. Acceptance or rejection of the high/low plea sentencing was set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 16.

• Matthew Nunn was charged with strangulation and sentenced to the Department of Correction for one to five years. He will receive credit for 439 days already served.