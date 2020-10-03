The 2020 Jackson County Community Foundation Virtual Charity Challenge has selected 18 non-profit organizations to participate. Online donations through jccfinc.org can be made through Oct. 31.

Each week two groups will be highlighted. During that “Donation Week,” checks and cash may be received at the Foundation located at City National Bank in Ripley in support of those two non-profits. Online donations can continue until the end of Virtual Charity Challenge.

Greene Center and Hunting Heroes “Donation Week” is Oct. 4-10.

The mission of SJCCF is to promote and manage the Greene Center. SJCCF helps generate funding resources and grants for operational needs and expenses of the Center. The mission of the Greene Center is to provide Kenna and the surrounding areas with a facility that is affordable, accessible, and safe for educational, physical, and social events for residents of all ages. Over the past two years, prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Greene Center became a social hub for the community. The Center provides a place for family celebrations and fitness opportunities in the form of dance exercise, PIYO, and yoga, as well as group activities like craft and art classes, and cooking classes. The Center even provides CPR/First Aid training. Other organizations utilize the facility including Boy Scouts, church groups, and youth sports groups. The Center also hosts various fundraising activities throughout the year. These events help promote community involvement and offers excellent shopping opportunities for all residents.

Jackson County Hunting Heroes’ mission is to improve the quality of life for United States veterans and their families through education, fellowship, and building on tradition by providing recreational opportunities during their recovery and rehabilitation to promote healing and personal esteem.

An annual deer hunt is hosted in the fall, Critter Dinner in the spring, as well as turkey hunts, and many more activities. During these events, US veterans are provided a supportive sanctuary in the community and beyond. Their facilities are adapted to accommodate their guests and they provide specialized equipment that is a necessity for some of the veterans. This program has increased comradery, fellowship, and brotherhood among the guests, local veterans, and the community supporters.

For additional information, call 304-372-4500, visit jccfinc.org or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.