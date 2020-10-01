According to the West Virginia Department of Education website wvde.us, the Kids Connect Initiative is designed to support the learning needs of children during time outside of school hours. By installing the necessary equipment, public schools, higher education institutions, libraries and state parks with existing connectivity will be turned into wifi hotspots. The signals will be broadcast into parking lots and locations in close proximity allowing students to visit these areas and access the wifi to complete school assignments. While this is not a long-term solution, it will provide regions of the state with access that was not available previously.

A hotspot at the National Guard Armory in Millwood was recently installed and is now operational. Students in Jackson County are welcome to use the location to work on any assignments that require internet service.

The hotspot may be accessed at the Armory in the first three rows of the southeast parking lot. That is the lot at the side of the building near the entrance to the hall used for prom and local events.