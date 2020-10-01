The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia (DSNWV) is holding a “Walk Your Way” Buddy Walk from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, at Washington’s Riverfront Park in Ravenswood.

Every year, the DSNWV celebrates all individuals with Down syndrome and their families at the West Virginia Buddy Walk.

“This is our biggest event of the year and we usually host hundreds of West Virginia Down syndrome families for fun and celebration at the state capitol,” DSNWV board member Jessica Wooten said. “Regrettably, due to the pandemic, we are unable to host this large event at the capitol this year.”

Instead, the Down syndrome Network of West Virginia has encouraged all of their Down syndrome families to, “Walk Your Way” and continue to celebrate at home on the day the event in Charleston would have normally taken place.

The DSNWV along with the Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation would like to invite the community to celebrate all individuals with Down syndrome with them on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Riverfront Park. The community is encouraged to drive by the park anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to honk, wave, shout, and help celebrate the, “Walk Your Way” Buddy Walk from home this year.

Individuals with Down syndrome and their families are invited to park at the park and decorate their space or their car, hold signs, balloons, etc.

Social distancing will be maintained to ensure everyone’s safety. Additional info about the DSNWV and the Buddy Walk event are posted on Facebook under Jackson County Walk Your Way Buddy Walk 2020.