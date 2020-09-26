The following cases were handled recently in the Jackson County Circuit Court:

Judge Lora A. Dyer

• Timothy King was charged with driving revoked for DUI, third offense. He was sentenced to one to three years of home confinement and a $3,000 fine. King was also charged with a count of driving under the influence, first offense, and received a sentence of six months home confinement with a $100 fine. Sentences will be served concurrently and he will receive credit for time served.

• Robert Feltes was charged with unauthorized use of an access device. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for 10 years and will receive credit for time served.

• Timothy Flowers was charged with grand larceny and sentenced to the Department of Corrections for one to 10 years. His sentence was suspended for seven years of probation with credit for 218 days already served.

• John Moss was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) or conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor (possession of heroin). Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 9.