Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce their new art exhibit for the fall, now to December, at the Ravenswood City Hall located at 1 Wall Street. The show will feature the work of Jackson County native Boyce McCoy.

McCoy, who grew up in Ravenswood, will be featuring his MountainBurst photography, a blend of nature and travel photography.

Boyce ventured into digital photography during a West Virginia University grad program-related trip to China in 2006. His passion only grew from there. Since that time, he has juried into Tamarack and has had his photos from Instagram shared by businesses, West Virginia’s tourism board, and other tourism-related entities, as well as on the back page of the “Wonderful West Virginia” magazine. His work can be found on Instagram at @mountainburst, on his Facebook MountainBurst page, or at his personal website, MountainBurst.smugmug.com

To view a promotional video for the exhibit by McCoy himself, visit the Ravenswood Board of Parks & Recreation Facebook page.