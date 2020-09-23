KEYSER - An appointment to fill the now vacant seat on the Keyser City Council is on the agenda for Wednesday's council meeting.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - An appointment to fill the now vacant seat on the Keyser City Council is on the agenda for Wednesday’s council meeting.

The seat has been vacant since last week when William Zacot turned his resignation in to mayor Damon Tillman.

Zacot, who was elected to the council in 2018, has since been charged with embezzlement from the Keyser Youth Baseball League, although the incident in question occurred prior to his taking office.

Zacot entered into a plea agreement on Jan. 27, pleading no contest, and was sentenced to seven years probation, which was reduced to two years as long as he does not violate the conditions of his probation.

Zacot told the News Tribune Sept. 15 that he had been told the council was going to put his fate in the hands of a three-judge panel - one of the options afforded the council by state law - and he therefore chose to resign in order to not prolong the issue.

To fill the seat, the mayor must make a recommendation which is then approved by a majority vote of the council.

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting include: A new server and new computers for the Keyser Police Department, approval of Mike Cannon as the newly-elected fire chief, and trick-or-treat, among others.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. in the council chambers of City Hall and is open to the public.



