KEYSER - The Keyser City Council has delayed appointing someone to fill the seat vacated last week by the resignation of William Zacot, and is asking instead that anyone interested in serving their city step up and say why they want to be a part of city government.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council has delayed appointing someone to fill the seat vacated last week by the resignation of William Zacot, and is asking instead that anyone interested in serving their city step up and say why they want to be a part of city government.

The seat was vacated last week when William Zacot turned his letter of resignation in to mayor Damon Tillman, and Tillman read that letter in public Wednesday during the regularly-scheduled council meeting.

In the letter, Zacot apologized for his actions during the Sept. 9 executive session in which the mayor and council discussed a letter from Mineral County prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake in which the prosecutor said Zacot was “clearly not eligible” to remain on council due to his recent felony conviction.

Zacot went on to say what happened was “his actions and his actions alone,” and that he needed to step down and therefore have some time to “work on myself.”

Zacot is currently serving two years probation for the felony.

To fill the seat on the council, the mayor has a right to appoint someone, and that appointee must then be approved by a majority vote of the council.

And although the appointment was on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, the mayor and council went into a brief executive session prior to discussing it.

When they returned to regular open session, Tillman said no decision had been made on an appointee.

“What we’d like to do is put the word out to the community if anybody is interested in being a part of the council, in filling the seat, to write a letter to the council letter us know,” he said. “And in that letter we’d like you to let us know why you want to be part of the council.”

The letters are to be addressed to the council and turned in by the next council meeting on Oct. 14.

Those interested in serving have to meet certain qualifications, however, including being a resident of the city and a registered voter.

Resident and former council candidate Curtis Perry, who was critical of the last appointment which placed fellow candidate Billy Meek on the council, said he felt asking for those interested in serving to come forward was a good idea.

“It seems a fair thing,” he said.