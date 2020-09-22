Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Wendy J. Jones to Nichols Property Management LLC., Lot 186 and Part of Lot 185 Pfost Addition, Ripley Town, $30,000

• Patty Sue Smith to Tonja L. Anderson and Rudy V. Anderson, 0.119 acres, Waters of Tug Fork, Ripley District, Washington, no consideration

• Rocky Blankenship, Teresa L. Belcher, Kevin Wayne, Connie L. Dees, Tyler Dillon, Derick Dillon, Rita L. Hill, Norse B. Angus, Terry L. Angus, and Joseph E. Angus to Randall E. Dillon, 1 acre, Waters of Turkey Fork, Ravenswood District, $86,000

• John Calvin Hill to Lori M. Lorenz, 3 tracts, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $92,916.66

• James David Hill to Lori M. Lorenz, 3 tracts, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $92,916.67

• Jeffrey Lee Hill to Lori M. Lorenz, 3 tracts, Waters of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $92,916.67

• Queen Rentals LLC. and Teresa D. Queen to Benjamin West, 0.245 acres, Waters of Ohio River, Ravenswood Town, $149,000

• Roger A. Carpenter to Tonia M. Carpenter, Lots 29 and 30, Section A, Phase 3, Mountain View Estates Sub-division, Ripley District, no consideration

• Madelyn Y. Garrett, Scott Ray Garrett, and Pamela Joyce Garrett to Chet R. Landis, 56 ¼ acres, Waters of Right Hand Fork of Sandy Creek, Ravenswood District, $93,500

• Bruner Land Co. Inc. to William H. White IV and Robyn K. White, 59.16 acres, Washington, $150,000

• Matthew Steven Richards to Matthew Steven Richards, 14 acres, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Dottie Lou Pursley by A/I/F and Kevin G. Woods to Kasey Denise Gray and Drake Matics, Lot 297, Ritchie Realty Company’s Eleventh Addition, Ravenswood Town, $128,000

• McCoy Development Corporation to Gary D. Hamilton and Cynthia R. Hamilton, Lot 55, Section C, Millwood Housing and Commercial Development, Union, $7,500

• James F. and Wilma E. Doan Revocable Trust by Trust to Craig B. Harper, tract, Undivided Interest, Washington, $18,000

• Jearl D. Barnette to Daniel C. Barnette and Sandra S. Barnette, Undivided Interest O/G/M, Underlying 3 tracts, Ripley District, no consideration

• Jearl D. Barnette to Daniel C. Barnette and Sandra S. Barnette, 2 tracts, Ripley District, $26,000

• Dorsel R. Cochran and Ella Jane Cochran to Anthony R. Cochran and Bradford F. Cochran, 2 tracts, Ripley District, no consideration

• Joyce A. Kennedy to David Scott and Felisha Scott, Lot 4, Ritchie Addition, Ravenswood Town, $90,000

• Lauren R. Sayre and Stephen L. Sayre to Ryan Allen Miller and Brittany Renee Cannon, 0.19 acres, Klondyke Road, Waters of Mill Creek, Ripley Town, $150,000

• Darryl H. Griwatz and Marie A. Griwatz to Jeffrey S. Hoffman, 3.89 acres Waters of Ohio River and Plat, Grant, $18,000

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Torrey Colton Wolfe, 27, Maine to Alexandria Renee Shamblin, 24, Maine

• Aaron Randall Walters, 40, Ravenswood to Billie Irene Hendricks Gould, 40, Murraysville

• Shannon Lee Skeen, 50, Evans to Sue Lynn Childress Carter, 51, Leroy