Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boys Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only two percent of scouts have achieved this honor.

Eduardo Goff, from Boy Scout Troop 419, wants to become part of this elite group.

As one of the requirements to become Eagle Scout, a service project must be completed. Goff presented his proposed project to the Jackson County Commission at its Sept. 16 meeting.

The Eagle Scout candidate intends to build a raised bed of perennial flowers in front of the Kenna Emergency Medical Services (EMS). He has researched the best choices and will be planting 11 different varieties with 28 total plantings.

“There are so many benefits for this,” Goff said. “They are low maintenance but attract butterflies, bees, and birds, but not deer. It’ll be attractive but most importantly, it will be a stress reliever for the EMS workers.”

Troy Bain, EMS director, said the young man had approached the EMS team with the idea for the flower bed.

“He has it all planned out,” Bain said. “Since he’s doing fundraising for it, there will be no cost to our department. He’s also been helping other Scouts with projects at the Greene Center. He’s a fine young man.”

Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph, and Mitch Morrison praised Goff’s initiative and research. They endorsed the project which will allow it to continue.

Montana Boggess, 911 Director, submitted a written report to the commission.

During the month, Boggess addressed several issues that kept the center running smoothly. She reported that new part-time employees had begun their training on Sept. 1. Transition to the New Generation 911 (NG911) has gone well for Jackson County. Several counties have been unable to complete this due to a lack of funding.

In other business, commissioners:

• Approved and authorized Waybright to execute the Jackson County Flood Control Dam and Channel Operation Maintenance Funding Agreement with the Western Conservation District for FY 20-21

• Retroactively approved a contract with Neat Handyman Service for $800 for the removal of bookshelves in the circuit judge’s office

• Approved high school student Mychal Boggs as a co-op student for the IT department for the 20-21 school year

• Appointed Frank Young to serve as a member of the Jackson County Solid Waste Authority

• Approved and authorized Waybright to sign a contract with Astar Abatement for the removal of 28 asbestos fittings in the lower level of the courthouse in the amount of $2,980.

The next meeting of the Commission will be at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, at the Jackson County Courthouse.