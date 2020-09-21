BERKELEY SPRINGS - It was over in a flash. Nobody was surprised that an undefeated Frankfort squad would defeat a winless Berkeley Springs Indians team, even in Berkeley Springs. The manner in which it happened, complete domination from the opening kickoff and a 35-0 Falcon lead at halftime, however, was a delightful surprise to the Frankfort faithful, including head coach Kevin Whiteman.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

BERKELEY SPRINGS - It was over in a flash. Nobody was surprised that an undefeated Frankfort squad would defeat a winless Berkeley Springs Indians team, even in Berkeley Springs. The manner in which it happened, complete domination from the opening kickoff and a 35-0 Falcon lead at halftime, however, was a delightful surprise to the Frankfort faithful, including head coach Kevin Whiteman.

Frankfort’s win against Berkeley Springs, their 11th in the last 13 tries against the Morgan County school, came somewhat easier than expected as Berkeley Springs presented as a much improved squad this year, despite not making their mark in the win column yet.

“They (Berkeley Springs) played hard and did a lot of nice things. And I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think this would be the way it would end, I really didn’t. I thought it would be a closer, and I saw some good things on tape from them and some athleticism. They are definitely better than they’ve been in the past,” Whiteman exclaimed.

“It was a nice win. I challenged them before the game to be a little bit more consistent tonight, and I thought we were more consistent. We did a lot of good things, but we can’t get all caught up in it, because, you know, we didn’t beat a real good football team,” Whiteman stated.

The concern by Whiteman is that the 3-0 start, including two blowout victories, might give his team false assurance that the road ahead will be easy sledding. With some formidable opponents coming down the pike, the veteran coach wants his team to be prepared for the dog fights that lie ahead.

According to Whiteman, “We did a lot of nice things. I’m not going to take anything away from the kids because they played hard, but they’ve got to realize, we didn’t beat a very good team tonight.”

“They did play hard and they did a lot of good things but they just can’t get all caught up thinking ‘we’re 3-0 and we’re world beaters’ because I’m just being a realist, we have a tough road ahead of us,” Whiteman explained. “You gotta give them credit for what they’ve done, but you also have to let them know that there are battles coming and you gotta be ready for it.”

Peyton Clark allowed Frankfort to hit the ground running as the talented junior scored on a 31-yard touchdown run that capped a nine-play drive at the 7:42 mark of the first quarter. Corey Brieloff’s extra point gave Frankfort the early 7-0 lead.

Frankfort held Berkeley Springs to a three and out on their next possession, forcing the Indians to punt. Frankfort’s Cole Hiett rushed it in from 38-yards out for his first of two scores on the evening, and along with Brieloff’s second kick, Frankfort took a 14-0 lead with 3:20 to go in the opening frame.

In the second quarter, it was senior leader Jansen Moreland’s turn to make his mark on the scoreboard. Moreland scored back to back touchdowns on one-yard carries, and along with two more extra points by Corey Brieloff, the Falcons jumped out to 28-0, second quarter lead.

Andrew Westfall would tack on the fifth Frankfort touchdown of the first half with a 10-yard scamper late in the second quarter. Brieloff’s extra point gave the Falcons the 35-0 halftime lead.

The second half scoring for Frankfort consisted of a third quarter, 44-yard touchdown run by Cole Hiett, his second of the game. Brieloff’s extra point was no good, and the Falcons finished with a winning tally of 41-0.

The Falcons finished with 297 yards rushing on the ground. Cole Hiett led the way with 98 yards and two touchdowns. Jansen Moreland added 70 yards and two touchdowns; Peyton Clark contributed 69 yards and one touchdown; Andrew Westfall had one touchdown and 17 yards; Logan Kinser added 29 yards and Parker Vanmeter nine yards for the Falcons.

Quarterback Colton McTaggart finished 3-3 for 55 passing yards. Berkeley Springs quarterback Gavin Barkley completed 18 of 25 passes with no touchdowns and one interception.

On defense, Jansen Moreland and Andrew Westfall each had an interception, while the Falcon defense also recovered a Berkeley Springs’ fumble.

Late in the game, a skirmish occurred near the Frankfort bench, the result of a heated, physical exchange between an Indians and Falcon player, resulting in ejections for both. The on-field incident was quelled thanks to a quick response by Frankfort staff to diffuse the situation.

“There was a little scuffle, and it’s not how Frankfort plays football what happened on the field. I had to run out on the field, I don’t like that. It wasn’t pretty and I’m sick right now,” Whiteman stated. “I don’t preach that kind of behavior and I don’t tolerate that kind of behavior. It just wasn’t good.”

According to Whiteman, “Luckily, the rest of the team didn’t jump in and act like fools. We didn’t have any of that happen, so that’s a good thing. It was a two-way street, but either way, you can’t let it progress that far. You just can’t do it. We had an ejection, there was an ejection on both sides of the field, and they should have been ejected.”

Frankfort (3-0), now prepares to next host Spring (3-0) in a battle of unbeatens in Short Gap Friday night at 7 p.m.

“We’re going to be in a battle with Spring Mills next week and their quarterback. He can fly, he can run the ball, and it’s going to be a tough test next week,” Whiteman ended.







