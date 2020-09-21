KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has received confirmation of an employee testing positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the Dawnview Center nursing home located in Fort Ashby.



For the News Tribune

The health department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals.

Because of the ease of spread in a long-term care setting and the severity of illness that occurs in residents with COVID-19, a single case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in a long-term care facility (LTCF) is defined as an outbreak.

The Health Department is working closely with the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology to provide testing for all residents and staff at the facility.

The outbreak came as the COVID-19 positives for the entire county has been fluctuating, with the latest reported by the health department being 10. That’s down from the 21 reported on Friday, which was the most the county has experienced since July 31.

Total cases reported in Mineral County since the pandemic started is 167.

As far as attempting to keep the positive cases as minimal as possible, health department administrator A.Jay Root told the News Tribune he “can’t express enough the one simple thing we can do - wear a mask.”

For more information on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), please visit our website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com. BE SAFE…from a distance.