NETL Director Brian Anderson, a 1996 graduate of Ripley High School, will open an afternoon discussion devoted to the development of advanced energy storage technologies and the role the Lab is playing to move those projects forward.

Anderson’s remarks, which begin at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, will kick off the sixth week of DOE-NETL 2020 Virtual Integrated Project Review Meeting sessions. These sessions are designed to share updates on various NETL-supported projects and programs to address the nation’s energy challenges.

The director’s remarks will be followed by a presentation about the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy’s Advanced Energy Storage program and a panel discussion featuring representatives from NETL, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Electric Power Research Institute and Sunflower Electric.

The week also will feature a session on Tuesday, Sept. 22, to discuss advanced manufacturing and the use of computational modeling to develop high-performance materials for next-generation fossil energy plants. These projects are supported by Fossil Energy’s High-Performance Materials program and Modeling, Simulation, and Analysis program.

During his remarks, Anderson will review the important work NETL has undertaken to manage the DOE program to accelerate the development of advanced energy storage technologies to enhance the role of the nation’s fossil fuel assets (both coal and natural gas) and ensure reliable supplies of affordable, clean energy.

This critical initiative, announced in January 2020 by U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette as part of the Energy Storage Grand Challenge, is designed to position the nation for global leadership in energy storage technologies by the end of the decade. NETL is working with partners in private industry, operators of electricity generating stations, and academia to develop a research and development roadmap to 2030 for a broad suite of storage technologies. Next week’s discussion will examine the opportunities, challenges, technology landscape, and use case requirements for integrating energy storage technologies with fossil power generating assets.

For more information about the 2020 Virtual Integrated Project Review Meeting, visit the NETL website or review the comprehensive agenda.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory develops and commercializes advanced technologies that provide reliable and affordable solutions to America’s energy challenges. NETL’s work supports DOE’s mission to advance the national, economic, and energy security of the United States.