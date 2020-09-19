The Ravenswood Federal Credit Union and the Jackson County Health Department have identified several positive COVID-19 cases among credit union employees. Out of an abundance of caution for their staff and the community, the Credit Union will be closing the Ravenswood location and will reopen on Monday, Sept. 28. Upon determining the positive cases existed, cleaning of the facility was immediately completed. All employees who have tested positive and anyone who has come in contact with a positive individual has been identified and are currently quarantined.

The first priority of RFCU is to keep its staff and the general community as safe as possible during this pandemic. In fact, Ravenswood Federal Credit Union implemented safety precautions within their office when the pandemic began in March. Staff are using hand sanitizer between each customer and vehicle transaction, as well as sanitizing writing utensils after each vehicle use. Limited transactions are conducted in-person to limit an individual’s exposure at any given time. Masks are required of employees when social distancing cannot be maintained. Due to the majority of transactions taking place through the drive-thru lanes, the general public is considered to be at low risk for exposure. However, if you are a customer of RFCU and utilized their services from Tuesday, Sept. 8 – Friday, Sept. 11, and feel you need to be tested, please call the Jackson County Health Department at 304-372-2634 to obtain testing locations within the county.

Ravenswood Federal Credit Union is working with the Health Department to identify any additional close contacts. The Health Department has a vital role in the tracking of this disease outbreak. Once a positive test has been identified, the Health Department follows up with the individual asking a number of questions where potential work, personal, and family contacts are identified. Following CDC guidelines, the positive individual is asked to isolate themselves for 10 days from the day they became symptomatic or from their test date if they do not have symptoms.

Individuals who were in direct contact with a positive patient will receive a call from the Health Department stating they have been named as a potential contact for someone who tested positive. If they are deemed a close contact, they will be quarantined for 14 days from the last exposure. In this particular scenario, an individual would be monitoring themselves for any signs of fever, cough, headache, body aches, congestion, and/or shortness of breath during those 14 days. While in quarantine one should avoid all public places, work, and/or school.

For more information on COVID-19 testing locations in Jackson County, you may call the Jackson County Health Department at 304-372-2634. You may also follow us on FaceBook at “Jackson County Health Department – Moovin’ and Groovin’ to Change Lives” for timely county updates. You may also visit cdc.gov or dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19 for statewide information on the virus.