More than 60 bowhunting enthusiasts gathered at Parchment Valley Conference Center on the weekend of Sept. 12-13 for the West Virginia Bowhunters Association’s Fall Rendezvous.

Several Jackson County competitors were among the placers. The prize money totaled $2,000. Plans are to return to Parchment Valley for the 2021 event.

WV Bowhunters Association Fall Rendezvous

• Cub (under 12) – 1. Brody Wriston, Cottageville; 2. Ian King, Evans; 3. William Casto, Cottageville;

• Youth (12-17) – 1. Garrett Hicks, Bluefield; 2. Brandon Bragg, Ravenswood; 3. Gage Roush, Ripley;

• Men’s Open – 1. Rodney Greathouse, Leroy; 2. John Wheeler, Charleston; 3. Rodney Tomlin, Kenna;

• Women’s Open – 1. Lainey Smith, Red House; 2. Shelly Harper, Ripley;

• Men’s Bowhunter – 1. Jason Cook, Pineville; 2. Rick Harris, Scott Depot; 3. Jesse Keefer, Leon;

• Women’s Bowhunter – 1. Holly Samples, Charleston; 2. Kari Mihal, Dixie;

• Traditional – 1. Dave Murray, Athens, OH; 2. Al Smith, Cottageville; 3. Jim Casto, Jr., Cottageville.