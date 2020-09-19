The 2020 Jackson County Community Foundation Virtual Charity Challenge has selected 18 non-profit organizations to participate. Online donations through jccfinc.org can be made through Oct. 31.

Each week two groups will be highlighted. During that “Donation Week”, checks and cash may be received at the Foundation located at City National Bank in Ripley in support of those two non-profits. Online donations can continue until the end of Virtual Charity Challenge.

Cedar Lakes Foundation and Snak Pak PVBC “Donation Week” is September 20th through September 26th.

The Cedar Lakes Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the maintenance and development of Cedar Lakes property and its affiliated organizations and programs; and raising funds to carry out those goals. The Cedar Lakes Foundation is committed to helping Cedar Lakes fulfill its important mission of providing leadership and educational opportunities for people of all ages with quality service in a truly outstanding environment.

Snak Pak is an outreach ministry from Parchment Valley Baptist Church. This ministry provides packs of food during the school year for students enrolled in Jackson County schools. These children have no or little food on weekends. This is a collaborative effort with many area churches in Jackson County. With over 50 volunteers who participate on a team, we have been able to serve 175 students in our community who are at risk of going hungry on weekends. We are in 13 of the county’s schools and spend approximately $1000 a week. This is only possible through the generosity of area businesses, individuals, and churches who faithfully donate to this valuable program.

For information, call 304-372-4500, visit www.jccfinc.org, or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.