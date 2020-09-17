KEYSER - It was a banner evening for Keyser soccer on Tuesday evening, both for the girls and the boys. The positive mojo got flowing earlier in the day, not just in Keyser but in every hill and holler in the state, that grandparents would be allowed to attend sporting events. That was welcomed news, but it was doubly welcome news in Keyser considering the timing was perfect, just in time for Senior Night.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

The Golden Tornado soccer squads didn’t disappoint, scoring two wins against PVC-rival Berkeley Springs. It was a close, competitive, and exciting 2-1 victory for the Lady Tornado over the Indians, and a more comfortable 9-4 winning contest for the Tornado boys.

What a great way to celebrate Senior Night. What a great way to celebrate the addition of grandparents to the crowd.

For the girls, the 12th graders that were recognized and celebrated on senior night included Graci Crites, Carlie Delsignore, Allison LaRue and Savannah Tillman. For the boys, the lone senior honored was Noah Sprouse.

It was a particularly banner night for seniors Carlie Delsignore and Graci Crites. Delsignore scored both Keyser goals, with each coming in the first half, to give the Lady Tornado the 2-0 halftime lead. Those two goals in the first half would be all Keyser would need. Crites, operating from her goalie position, was instrumental, along with her accompanying defense, in holding Berkeley Springs to one lone goal, with is coming on a second half penalty kick.

With the Senior Night victory, the Lady Tornado have upped their record to 2-1-1 on the young season. In addition, the Black and Gold clad ladies have already surpassed last season’s amount of wins. The Lady Tornado will next travel to Hampshire tonight for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

For the boys, Keyser turned a mere 2-1 halftime advantage into a five-goal, 9-4 victory over Berkeley Springs. The Golden Tornado and their seven-goal, second half attack, earned the PVC and sectional victory over the Indians. Keyser had built a 7-1 lead in the contest, allowing the Black and Gold to substitute liberally.

Alec Stanislawczyk led the way for Keyser, scoring four of his team’s nine goals. Lone senior Noah Sprouse was also a multiple goal scorer, netting two goals for his team. In addition, Seth, Earnest, Harris Boggs and Noah Dawson each scored a goal; Earnest led the team with five assists.

With the Senior Night victory, Keyser evens their record at 2-2 on the season. The Black and Gold boys will next host Grafton this Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m.





