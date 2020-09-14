BURLINGTON - Parents with children attending Burlington Primary School received a School Messenger call early Monday morning notifying them that an individual affiliated with the school had tested positive for COVID-19.



From Staff Reports

The Mineral County Health Department released the information late Sunday night, stating that they were working closely with Mineral County Schools, Burlington School and the positive individual to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the person, including students, faculty, family members and friends.

Persons identified have been put on isolation and are being monitored by the Health Department. Additionally, environmental cleaning has been completed at the Burlington Primary School.

The announcement came just as Mineral County was poised to start its first week of the A/B schedule, in which students placed on the “A” schedule will be in school on Monday and Tuesday and learning virtually Wednesday through Thursday, and students on the “B” schedule will start their online learning on Monday and go to class Thursday and Friday.

Regardless of their schedule, however, the health department is urging parents to keep their children at home if they are not feeling well.

“As we move forward, the health department and Mineral County Schools are asking parents to keep children home if they are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms,” said a spokesperson for the health department.

“If you are unsure concerning symptoms, please contact the health department at 304-788-1321 for help with any questions you may have. Our goal is to provide the safest learning environment for our students and staff.”

As of Sunday, Mineral County had a total of seven active COVID-19 cases, with a total of 151 since March.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the health department website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.