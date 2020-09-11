On Saturday, Sept. 5, Jackson County Bus Drivers in conjunction with Kountry K9 Groom & Board hosted a benefit fundraiser for the family of Ronnie Phillips. Phillips, a bus driver for the Jackson County School system, tragically lost his life in a vehicle accident on Aug. 25. His wife Cindy and daughter Joy are still recovering in the hospital.

Kristie Carr, the owner of Kountry K9 Groom & Board, set up shop in the parking lot of the Ripley Walgreens and volunteered her services to the public on a donation basis to go towards the medical and funeral expenses of the Phillips family.

In just four hours, Carr, who is also a bus driver, as well as several members of her staff, washed, dried, trimmed, and clipped nails of 50-60 dogs.

Additional fundraising events included raffles for numerous items generously donated by local businesses. Two special raffles were also offered: one for an Aussie-doodle puppy donated by Kimberly and Sean Boggess; and the other for two handmade quilts donated by Freddy Christy from Kanawha County, each is valued at $200.

Carr said almost $3,000 was raised in donations and raffle sales on Saturday alone.

“Jackson County residents should be proud of what was accomplished,” Carr said.

Raffle tickets on individual items donated will continue to be sold through Saturday, Sept. 12. The cost of tickets is 6 for $5 or 10 for $15. A live drawing will be done through Facebook.

Donated items up for raffle include:

• Evergreen Florist - Gift Bag & Fall Wreath

• Fat Alberts - $50 gift card

• Wendy’s - $10 gift card

• Jewelers Touch - $100 credit

• Advanced Auto - Tool Set

• Corn Hole Set - Donated by Teresa Eagle

• Backyard Repairs - Tune-Up Kit with a set of Blades, Owner Jimmy Smith

• Handcrafted Items - Regina Rawson

• Cross - Belinda Cochran Just for You Primitives.

• Handcrafted Wood Bundle - Donated by Ross & April Mellinger

• Pampered Chef Items - Michelle Stover

• 20 oz Custom Made Tumbler, Mary Boggess Horne, Ivy’s Creations

• Cookie’s Hair Gallery, Gift Certificate, Owner Cookie Milam

• Amanda Brewer C Rose Bows, Custom made T-shirt

• Kountry K9 Groom & Board, Owner Kristie Carr, Free Groom $50

• April Gordon Vance, Handmade Crochet Baby Blanket

• Cammie Myers, Handmade West Virginia Bear

• Free Oil Change - The Car Doctor

• Free Detailing - Missy Morris, Exclusive Realty & Miss Ripley 4th of July Courtney Winter

• Scentsy $25 Gift Certificate, Shayla Ludwig

• $100 Visa Gift Card, Jackson Signs Owners Tonja & Vaughn Anderson

• $100 Gift Basket, Hersman & Associates, Bonnie Donahue

• $25 Gift Card NAPA of Ripley

• Child’s Truck/Trailer Combo & Play Chainsaw Parc’s

• 5-$25 Gift Cards MAK Repairs of Ravenswood, Owner Mike Kelley

• 2 Beach Dreamcatchers Donated by Selma Humphreys

• $50 Gift Card, Little General Stores, Regina Ellison

• 4 Crocheted Toboggans, Crochet Purse, 3-$25 Etsy Gift Certificates, Brittany Boice

• Hand Crafted Light, Owner Lisa Johnson of LJ’s Handmade’s of Ripley

• Gift Certificate, Justeen Brubaker Family Roots Salon of Ripley

• Several Items donated by Abigail French Owner of God’s Helping Hand Thrift Shop Ripley.

Tickets for the puppy will continue for the next three weeks and are $10 each.

The handmade quilts, one featuring a dog theme, and the other with a cat theme, will be drawn separately. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.

Any questions for ticket sales or donations are to be directed to Kristie Carr at 304-532-8994 or 304-786-4345.