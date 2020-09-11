The 2020 Jackson County Community Foundation Virtual Charity Challenge has selected 18 non-profit organizations to participate. Online donations through .jccfinc.org can be made through Oct. 31.

Each week two groups will be highlighted. During that “Donation Week,” checks and cash may be received at the Foundation located at City National Bank in Ripley in support of those two non-profits. Online donations can continue until the end of Virtual Charity Challenge.

Guardians of the Children Mountain State and Pilot Club of Jackson County “Donation Week” is Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

GOC Mountain State’s mission is simple, promote awareness and prevention of child abuse and to empower those children who have fallen victim to abuse and neglect. Guardians of the Children (GOC) is to recognize and react to child abuse and educate the public to do the same; to serve as advocates to provide strength and stability to families in crisis; and be an answer to the prayer of an abused child or teen for courage, support, and protection.

Pilot Club of Jackson County’s mission is to alleviate dental problems for financially eligible individuals in Jackson County by paying dental professionals for their service. Their Dental Program was established in 1987 when it was recognized that children needed financial help with dental problems. Since then, the program has grown and evolved with a changing mission. At the beginning, they only worked with students in local schools. As funding became available for basic dental care, the emphasis was changed to orthodontics. Recently it has become apparent that fewer resources are available for adults than for children. Thus, the Pilot Club has expanded their mission.

For information, call 304-372-4500, visit jccfinc.org or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.