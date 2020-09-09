KEYSER - The deadline for nonprofits in Mineral County and any of its communities to apply for funding through Gannett's A Community Thrives program is Friday.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The deadline for nonprofits in Mineral County and any of its communities to apply for funding through Gannett’s A Community Thrives program is Friday.

The program is sponsored by Gannett, the USA TODAY Network, and the News Tribune and is designed to offer assistance in funding for non-profit programs which can help build up communities in a number of ways.

All Mineral County nonprofits and/or municipal organizations may apply for funding from the A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million initiative to help communities address such social issues as education, housing, arts and culture, wellness and the environment, among others. This year, A Community Thrives will award 16 project grants and offer weekly bonus promotions totaling $1 million. The grants will be broken down as follows: Three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants, six $25,000 grants, as well as top fund raiser and weekly bonus promotions throughout the campaign totaling $200,000. In addition, applicants that provide services in local Gannett markets and meet eligibility requirements will be considered for local operating grants totaling $1.3 million. Typically, organizations apply to raise money for a specific project. Accepted organizations will work to raise funds on their own through a crowdfunding campaign, and if they reach or exceed their fund raising goal, they will be considered during the grant awarding process. Organizers say A Community Thrives gives local nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise on a national platform, while the grants help further accelerate exceptional projects. “The Gannett Foundation grants will support our readers’ top community-building ideas to help address local needs and ensure a vibrant, healthy community. We are committed to work in partnership to help our communities connect, act and thrive,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, Gannett Media president of news and Gannett Foundation vice president. Among last year’s recipients of grants were a Young Writer’s Project in Burlington, Vermont; a hunger program in Red Bank, New Jersey; the Low Income Housing Institute in Seattle, Washington; and Cancer Support Community Arizona in Phoenix. Organizations have until Sept. 11 to apply, and from Sept. 22-Oct. 16 to raise their own funds. All grant recipients will then be announced in December. For further details on the A Community Thrives program, to go act.usatoday.com or email ACT@usatodaynetwork.com.









