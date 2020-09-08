On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Ravenswood Library reached the halfway mark for the Summer-Autumn Drop It Challenge. The prize package has been announced. When the challenge wraps up on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the winner will receive gift certificates from Ed’s Photogenics in Ripley; To Your Health in Ripley; Sway Studio and Spa in Vienna – courtesy of Cheyenne Landis and Joshua Runyon for services that they provide; a certificate for a session in the salt cave at Oasis Salt Cave & Renew Wellness in Vienna; and a certificate for a one-hour massage at McCarter Health Center in Parkersburg. Mandy and Kate’s at Tetrick’s is, again, graciously providing the award plaque for the champion.

“We are so thankful for the generous donations from the area businesses that are supporting this program, our library, and our community,” facilitator of the program Nicolette Rhodes said. “We simply could not do this without them.”

This competition has certainly been exciting. Currently, there are two individuals tied for the top spot, with several others just behind them, and they have an additional six weeks of the challenge to go.

When asked about their favorite aspect of the challenge, the overwhelming response was, “group support, motivation, and accountability.” Pam S. went on to say, “To see that there are others just like me – who want to feel better and are trying to drop a few pounds the healthy way” is her favorite facet of the challenge.

As a whole, the group has “dropped” 104.8 pounds since July 21.

The Ravenswood Library is also donating to the prize package. Be sure to watch for the follow-up story to find out what they are adding, and to find out who will walk away as the champion!