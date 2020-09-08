The bagpipe will play. The names will be listed so that all who attend can see and reflect on the loss and the heroism.

On Sept. 11, Pastor Rick Perrine of Ripley Baptist Temple will lead the 19th “Ripley Remembers 9/11,” a commemoration of the attack on America.

The noon service on the courthouse square will feature Ripley Fire Department Chief Rick Gobble sharing his thoughts about that day.

“He has dedicated his life to service,” Perrine said. “I’m grateful that he consented to speak.”

Prayers of remembrance will be given for those who died that day, their families, and those first responders who have passed since then.

“We’ll read scripture and have a few songs too,” Perrine said. “We’re very happy Mayor Carolyn Rader will be giving remarks as well.”

Even though the country is facing difficulty now, Perrine said that one September day changed America forever. It was the greatest loss of civilian life in American history.

“We must stay vigilant as a nation,” Perrine said. “The saying ‘evil triumphs when good men do nothing’ is very true. This 9/11 ceremony is in no way political. It’s a time of prayer and encouragement for our leaders.”

While there is chaos and unrest in many parts of the nation, Perrine says Jackson County is unique.

“The people here, as a whole, really do have their focus on what is important,” he said. “They know that faith, family, and the flag are invaluable. God is truly the only One who can bring us together.”

Everyone who comes is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and observe social distancing. In case of rain, the event will move to Ripley Baptist Temple.

For information about the ceremony, call the church at 304-372-3413.