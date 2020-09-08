Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• John R. Judge and Melisa Judge to Jeffrey A. Bowles and Kathy J. Bowles, 1.529 acres, Ripley District, $10,000

• Douglas R. Tolley and Dawn M. Tolley to Bradley C. Lyons, 8.349 acres, Washington, $37,000

• Sharon R. Mitchell to David M. Eaton and Sarah L. Eaton, Lot 2 and 2A, Revised Oak Hill Estates, Section 2, Ripley District, $138,000

• Charity Independent Baptist Church Inc. By President and Virginia K. Varnell to Ripley Pentecostals Inc., 9,476 square feet or 0.217 acres, On Claylick Road, Ripley Town, $32,000

• Wilma L. Brown to McFly Properties LLC., tract, West Side Washington Street, Ravenswood Town, $80,000

• Matthew S. Smith to Richard S. Matheny and La Jena M. Matheny, 2.118 acres, Waters of Little Sandy and Road Fork and Plat, Grant, $68,000

• Larry A. Harpold, P.A. Harpold, Vici E. Shafer, Teresa G. Burchett, Beverly Crook, Timothy P. Harpold, Brandi R. Randolph, and Staci D. Donohew to Staci D. Donohew and Brandi R. Randolph, Undivided Interest C/O/G/M, Underlying 7 tracts, Washington, no consideration

• Georgia A. Moore to Jerry Henson and June Henson, Lot E, Revised Extension Meadowbrook Addition, Ripley Town, $60,000

• Dwight L. Anderson, Jennifer Hill, Sally Spaur, and Dora M. Spaur to Janice Anderson, Undivided Interest, tract, Right Hand Fork of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, no consideration

•Janice Anderson to John Ruben Francis and Frances Irene Francis, tract, Right Hand Fork of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $154,000

• David K. Carper and Buffy A. Carter to Barry C. Stover, 1.30 acres, Waters of Grass Lick Creek, Ripley District, $195,000

• Tonia M. Carpenter to Roger A. Carpenter, Undivided Interest, Lot 19 and 20, Stonegate Estates, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Popcorn Properties LLC. To Adam Ghee and Kayla Swain, ¼ acre, Murraysville, Grant, $3,500

• Jeffory Junior Fields to Kenneth Brewer and Amanda Brewer, 2 tracts, Ripley District, $10,000

• Virgil L. Kelly and Nancye Neal Kelly to Lisa C. Sullivan and Matthew Albert Zyla, Lot 264, Ritchie Realty Company’s Tenth Addition, Ravenswood Town, $209,900

• Jackson County Livestock Auction LLC. to Pazzi Ventures II LLC., 1.172 acres, Waters of Grass Lick and Plat, Ripley District, $275,000

• Robert C. Kimes to June V. Groves, Lot 1 and 2, Section 2, Part 1, Kerlanding Sub-division, Union, $190,000

• Carney Wright and Beckey Wright to Shawn E. Wright, tract, Waters of Little Mill Creek, Union, no consideration

• Timothy Lee Lanham and Harold Clair Lanham to Harold C. Lanham and Rachel D. Lanham, 16.394 acres, Waters of Sugar Creek of Middle Fork of Poca River, Washington, no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Derek Scott Richardson, 28, LeRoy to Morgan Ann Pursley, 22, LeRoy

• Colton Lee Painter, 24, Liberty to Haley Reanne Jones, 21, Liberty

• Zachary Ryan McNemar, 23, Cottageville to Kelsey Morgan Holmes, 22, Cottageville

• Gerson Uziel Pisqui-Garcia, 34, Leon to Lacey Gaylene Kimble, 31, Ripley

• Michael Paul Wagoner, 43, Millwood to Ginger Dawn Leffingwell Chapman, 38, Chesapeake, Ohio

• Lance Timothy Casto, 28, Ravenswood to Kathern Michelle Williams, 24, Ravenswood

• Preston Thomas Broyles, 49, Saint Albans to Lorie Ann Hendershot Rush, 47, Saint Albans

• Enos H. Miller, 21, Pomeroy, Ohio to Elisha Jane Williams, 19, Pomeroy, Ohio

• Patrick Marlow Chance, 46, Ripley to Patricia Lynn Booher Hamilton, 49, Ripley

• Aaron Stephen Walters, 24, Ripley to Taylor Renee Grandon, 25, Ripley

• Stephanie Warren Ours, 21, Ravenswood to Brittany Lynn Garner, 21, Ravenswood