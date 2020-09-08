At their regular meeting on Sept. 2, Jackson County Commissioners Dick Waybright, Mike Randolph, and Mitch Morrison approved several items. The meeting, lasting 13 minutes, saw no public comments or in-person reports.

A written report was submitted by IT Manager Greg Thomas. In the report, Thomas stated that he was looking into three alternative phone systems as an alternative to the county’s current CISCO system. A recommendation will be ready in October.

Some extra security has been added to county emails. An encryption email has been added to all IT department employees, the EMS director and EMS assistant director. After more tests, this will be available to all employees.

In other business, Commissioners:

• Approved a bid from Dougherty Company, inc. In the amount of $198,820 for CFIC HVAC Phase I project for the courthouse. Funds are provided by Courthouse Facilities and Improvement Authority Grant.

• Approved a proposal from Johnson Controls for work at the 911 center server room for $1,019.80

• Retroactively approved contract with RWC Contracting for $2,500 for the removal of a tree on the courthouse lawn that was struck by lightning

The next meeting of the commission will be at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Jackson County Courthouse.