KEYSER - A Keyser Police officer's request for back pay owed to him due to what appears to be a failure to record an updated pay scale years ago will be on the agenda for the next Keyser City Council meeting.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A Keyser Police officer’s request for back pay owed to him due to what appears to be a failure to record an updated pay scale years ago will be on the agenda for the next Keyser City Council meeting.

As they met in a special work session Thursday evening, the five city council members briefly discussed Officer Jared Bruce’s comments made during the Aug. 26 regular meeting in which he said he had not received a pay raise that had been promised.

According to Bruce, the council had approved a new pay scale as far back as 2017, but the resultant raises were never enacted.

Council member Jennifer Junkins said at that time that part of the problem is that the new pay scale was not properly recorded.

“The copy of the chart was not attached to the minutes and were not put into the computer,” she said. “Nobody’s following the pay scale … It’s come to my attention … that over half of the employees are not getting paid at the correct rate.”

Thursday, Junkins said she felt Bruce “should get paid what he was supposed to start at,” and Mike Ryan agreed that the officer “was underpaid when he started.”

Ryan, who chaired the work session in the absence of mayor Damon Tillman, asked that the issue be placed on the agenda for the Sept. 9 regular meeting for a vote.

Elected officials cannot take action or vote on anything in a work session.

Ryan also alluded to another officer’s claim against the city, saying they would not discuss that issue because it is currently being handled in court.

The next regular meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 in the council chambers of City Hall.



