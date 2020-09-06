ROMNEY - On Oct. 30, 2009, Frankfort handed Keyser their first loss on the new turf at the brand new Alumni and Friends Stadium. Fast forward 11 years, and the Falcons have done it again, spoiling the debut of the new turf at Hampshire High School by upending the host Trojans 46-0.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

ROMNEY - On Oct. 30, 2009, Frankfort handed Keyser their first loss on the new turf at the brand new Alumni and Friends Stadium. Fast forward 11 years, and the Falcons have done it again, spoiling the debut of the new turf at Hampshire High School by upending the host Trojans 46-0.

“It was a nice win, we wanted to be the first team to win on this new turf. I’m proud of the kids for coming out and putting up a nice effort. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on though. Even though it was a big win, we made a lot of boo boos and we’ve got a long way to go,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman stated.

The win marks the fourth win in a row for Frankfort in the series and the Falcons have now won 13 of the last 14 games against the neighboring Trojans. Typically the game is played at or near the end of the season, there was a much different feel with the game being this year’s week one matchup.

“It felt weird. I don’t like it I liked it when it was the last game of the season. I like coming up here when it’s very cold and windy. This seemed odd, I like doing it at the end of the year. But, this is a good rivalry. I consider Hampshire and Keyser of course our two biggest rivals,” Whiteman explained.

Aside from the game being at the beginning and not the end of the season, the other thing, other than the new turf at Hampshire, was the toned-down atmosphere due to COVID-19 related restrictions on fan attendance and such.

According to Whiteman, “I wasn’t too fond of the environment. I’m thankful that we’re here playing and that the parents were here. It just seems odd looking around and not seeing more people in the bleachers, not hearing the Frankfort Falcon Marching Band playing the Frankfort fight song is horrible. That’s one of the things that kills me the most, not hearing our band, that’s a huge thing for us, to have our band here. It’s definitely a weird atmosphere, very different.”

Frankfort dominated the game, both statistically and on the scoreboard from the opening kick until the final whistle blew in the shortened fourth quarter. Frankfort amassed 475 total offensive yards compared to only 151 for the Trojans. Only three of Hampshire’s total offensive yards came on the ground, the rest were through the air.

According to Whiteman, “I was very proud of our defense. I knew coming in that was going to be our strong point, our defense. I thought we put some pressure on the quarterback and our defensive backs did a good job defending the pass, it was just a great defensive effort.

On offense, the Falcons’ punishing rushing attack cranked out 381 yards on the ground in 48 attempts (7.9 avg.); Frankfort was also productive through the air, with senior signal caller Colton McTaggart completing seven of 10 passes for 94 yards.

Senior Jansen Moreland showed he’s capable of being the work horse, leading the Falcon ground game with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, using his big, 6’3”, 225 pound frame to bully his way through the Hampshire defenders.

“Jansen did a great job, he ran much harder tonight than he did against Moorefield. He’s tough on defense, and of course he can’t do any of that without his teammates. We had some good blocking up front to pave the way for him,” Whiteman stated. “He’s a good boy and a tough football player.”

Cole Hiett was next in rushing with 70 yards and a touchdown on only six attempts; Logan Kinser tallied 60 yards and a touchdown on six carries; Parker Vanmeter netted 57 yards and a touchdown on six carries; Peyton Clark finished with 50 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries; Andrew Westfall accumulated 38 yards on seven carries.

McTaggart’s most productive receiving target was Jake Clark who caught three passes for 64 yards.

Hampshire’s 151 offensive yards came from three yards rushing and 148 yards with the pass. The Trojans employed two quarterbacks with near equal results. Tra Bryson went 6-15 for 78 yards and one interception; Alex Hott went 6-10 for 70 yards and an interception as well.

Frankfort accumulated 27 first-half points to build a four touchdown lead at the half. The Falcons went 79 yards on 10 plays to open the scoring with a two yard rush from Jansen Moreland and Corey Brieloff converting the extra point. Then came a 56 yard drive punctuated by Cole Hiett’s 11 yard score and Brieloff kick with 2:08 remaining in the first for a 14-0 Frankfort lead.

With 9:57 left in the second, a 51 yard drive ended successfully with a Logan Kinser 18 yard touchdown (extra point no good) to elevate Frankfort’s lead to 20-0. Finally, with 1:28 remaining in the first half, Moreland’s second touchdown, this time from 13 yards out (extra point no good) upped the Frankfort tally to 27-0 at the half.

The Falcons picked up two second half touchdowns from Peyton Clark along with two extra point conversions from Brieloff to bring the final score to 46-0 in favor of Frankfort. Clark’s first touchdown, from five yards out, came with 3:52 left in the third quarter. The final score was a 13-yard run of the right side with 4:04 remaining in the game.

Frankfort now turns their attention to next Friday’s home opener against Weir.

“For a home opener, I think it’s going to be a good battle. I think Weir’s got a good team. We have a lot of stuff we need to work on, there were a lot of mistakes out their tonight. I know we’re going to face a tough game with Weir that we need to get ready for. It’s going to be neat to be back in Falcon Stadium for the first time this year, and hopefully the band and cheerleaders can be there and do some things and it will make for a nice environment,” Whiteman stated.

Frankfort will be seeking revenge for the 28-27 overtime loss at Weir a season ago. In the overtime, Frankfort opted to go for two and the win, instead of the tie. The Red Riders, however, snuffed out the two point conversion play to grab victory from the jaws of defeat.

“Up there last year, I don’t making excuses, but we got hosed out of that game. I want that one real bad, I’ve wanted it for a year. That was the most horrible bus ride, other than the night coming back from Wayne, that was a horrible bus ride coming home because I thought that, the kids won the game, and I feel like they had it taken from them. So, I’m looking forward to next week really bad,” Whiteman explained.









