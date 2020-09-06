The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles recently announced that any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License (level 1, 2, or 3), or Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later, will be extended until Dec. 31, 2020. Identification cards are included in the extension as well.

This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until Sept. 30. Additionally, this new extension applies to driver’s license and ID card transactions only. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk (with no changes and every other renewal cycle). Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards, and new issuance of driver’s licenses and ID cards, may be made by visiting go.wv.gov/dmvappointment or by calling 304-558-3938.

Vehicle transactions are not included in the new extension, and have an expiration date of Sept. 30 (with an original expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later). However, vehicle transactions are able to be taken care of in a variety of ways. Title work may be done through the mail, by appointment in the regional offices, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each office (except the Fairmont Exam Center). Vehicle registration renewals may be done online, at a kiosk, through the mail, over the phone, by appointment at many regional offices, at local county sheriff’s departments, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each regional office (except the Fairmont Exam Center). If a customer chooses the secure drop box, their transaction paperwork is mailed back to them once completed.