The following cases were handled recently in the Jackson County Circuit Court:

Judge Lora A. Dyer

• Phillip Williams was charged with third-degree sexual assault. For this charge, he was sentenced to one to five years with the Department of Corrections. Williams was also charged with escape and sentenced to two years. Both sentences will be served consecutively. He will be credited for 413 days of time already served.

• Stacy Nelson was charged with grand larceny. Bond was reinstated and sentencing was set for 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 5.

• Tara Davis was charged with first-offense domestic battery. The case was continued to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2021, for review.

• Gary Tolley was charged with petit larceny. His sentencing was set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 8.

• Kent Ray was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods. He was sentenced to one to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Tolley will receive credit for 90 days of time already served.

• Trenton Walker was charged with second-offense domestic battery. He was sentenced to one to five years with the Department of Corrections. The sentence was suspended to seven years probation and home confinement. Walker will receive credit for time served.

• Brandon Bertagnolli was charged with sexual assault in the second degree. He was sentenced to two years of probation concurrent with 20 years of extended-release supervision.