The 2020 Jackson County Community Foundation Virtual Charity Challenge has selected 18 non-profit organizations to participate. Online donations through jccfinc.org can be made through Oct. 31.

Each week two groups will be highlighted. During that “Donation Week,” checks and cash may be received at the Foundation located at City National Bank in Ripley in support of those two non-profits. Online donations can continue until the end of Virtual Charity Challenge.

Main Street Ripley and Jackson Players’ “Donation Week” is Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.

The mission of Main Street Ripley is to provide leadership to enhance the economic vitality of the downtown business community and the Greater Ripley area, and to identify available financial resources.

The mission of the Jackson County Players is to promote and enrich the local culture and community for all ages through the performing arts. We strive to give kids and adults alike a place to be creative, find friendship with other creative people, and entertain our community on the stage.

For information, call 304-372-4500, visit jccfinc.org or Community Foundation of Jackson County on Facebook.