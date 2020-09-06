Coplin Health Systems’ annual Dash for Diabetes event has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Washington’s Riverfront Park in Ravenswood, with strict safety measures in place for participants.

The fourth annual Dash for Diabetes event was originally scheduled for April 4, however, was cancelled due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Now with the new date set up, this year’s event will look different from previous years as CHS and organizers work tirelessly to protect walkers and runners.

This year, the start will be done in waves to limit the number of participants gathering at one time. To do this, organizers will ask each participant an estimated finishing time, and then assign following participants a start time.

For example, Wave 1 will take off at 9 a.m. Once Wave 1 has taken off, Wave 2 will follow and so on until all participants have been at the starting line. The number of participants per wave will be dependent on any state guideline in place on the event date -- meaning, if the gathering is limited to 25 participants, organizers will ensure the waves are less than that.

Other changes to this year’s event include:

• No food will be available at the finish line. Bottled water will be handed out to participants by volunteers.

• All staff and volunteers will wear face coverings at all times.

• There is no awards ceremony. Awards will be mailed to participants. Runners/Walkers simply will come, pick up their bag, run/walk, and then head out once they have completed the course.

• No spectators will be permitted.

• Runners/Walkers must agree to certain rules and procedures during registration or they will not be allowed to participate.

• No contact forehead thermometers will be available to screen participants when arrive.

Runners/Walkers are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and the following:

• Runners/Walkers who have been feeling ill up to 48 hours before the race are not allowed to participate.

• Runners/Walkers with a temperature on race morning of over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to participate.

• Runners/Walkers must follow social distancing guidelines and avoid gathering in large groups (you are responsible for starting in your wave/time or you will be disqualified).

• Runners/Walkers are responsible for bringing their own hydration (water/drinks). There will be some on-site, but it is recommended to bring your own.

• Masks are required during the check-in process and should be worn while not racing.

There will be no same-day registration options this year. However, participants will have the option to join virtually.

Each year CHS and Jackson County community hold this race to push for diabetes awareness by encouraging participants and onlookers to practice healthy eating and routine exercise. Proceeds from the race will go to CHS Diabetes Initiative and Ravenswood Youth Sports Program to continue the encouragement of healthy lifestyles within the community.

For information on registration or the new safety guidelines, visit coplinhealth.com/5k.

