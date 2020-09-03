KEYSER – WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH) welcomes Alan Stephens, DO, general surgeon, to the medical staff.

KEYSER – WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital (PVH) welcomes Alan Stephens, DO, general surgeon, to the medical staff.

Dr. Stephens graduated from Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2015. He recently completed his residency in general surgery at HUMC / Palisades Medical Center in New Jersey.

Prior to medical school, Dr. Stephens studied biology and biological sciences at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“We are excited to bring our new general surgeon to Potomac Valley Hospital,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital. “Dr. Stephens will be a great addition to our current surgery program, joining Dr. Viglianco in providing quality services to the community.”

Dr. Stephens brings with him a wealth of knowledge and surgical expertise. He has a broad range of skill and clinical ability, which includes an array of procedures: from complex abdominal reconstruction and laparoscopic surgery to simple skin disorders.

Now a resident in the community, Dr. Stephens is dedicated to caring for his patients through the entire surgical process.

“What drew me to Potomac Valley Hospital was the mission that we care for our patients like we would care for our own family, which is a unique mission in the way health care is delivered,” Dr. Stephens said.

For more information on Dr. Alan Stephens, or to schedule an appointment, please contact the Mineral County Rural Health Clinic at 304-597-3790.

Potomac Valley Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital in Keyser. The hospital serves the community of Mineral County, West Virginia, and surrounding areas.

PVH officially became a member of the West Virginia University Health System in 2014. PVH provides inpatient and outpatient care, including 24/7 Emergency Department services. PVH employs more than 250 healthcare professionals, including over 50 physicians, who are dedicated to our mission of striving to treat every patient like a member of our own family.



