KEYSER - Just two weeks after giving the go-ahead to construct a $1 million-doller litter shed at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the Keyser City Council rescinded that decision Aug. 26.

“This has to be put out for bid and it never was for some reason or another,” mayor Damon Tillman said during the regular council Aug. 26 council meeting.

Mayor Tillman first brought up the issue on Aug. 12, explaining that he had spoken with a contractor about the building, which would be used to store the sludge from the sewer plant and therefore cut down on the number of trips to haul the material for disposal.

“We are currently hauling sludge to Tucker County two to three times a week at $700 each time to dump it,” he said, adding that the estimated cost of the building would be “a little over a million dollars.”

Tillman said the 50x80 building would have a “stick frame and concrete floor… It’s got drainage, and it’s protected all the way around,” he said, adding that the projected cost “includes money for end loaders or backhoes.“

During that meeting, council member Jim Hannas made the motion to pursue having the building built, with the understand that a grant would be used to fund the project, and Mike Ryan seconded it.

Last Wednesday, however, Tillman noted the snafu and Junkins moved to rescind her original motion and Billy Meek seconded it.

Tillman said the Region 8 Planning and Development Council is assisting the city in the project.

In a related matter, paperwork needed for the grant to pay for the truck to haul the sludge has been submitted and Ryan is expecting to hear from that soon.



