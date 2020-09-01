The Jackson County Ministerial Association doesn’t believe it is the sole responsibility of teachers, parents, and security personnel to provide for the safety and welfare of students.

In the health pandemic facing the county, the school system is especially vulnerable and in need of support.

With prayer being the heart of every event and outreach of the Ministerial Association, a vigil is being planned for various schools throughout the county.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, local pastors will be leading prayer at the Jackson County Board of Education, Gilmore Elementary, Evans Elementary, Ravenswood Grade, and Fairplain Elementary.

Co-sponsored by We Care Jackson County, the gatherings are open to anyone who would like to take part in praying for students, families, teachers, administration and support staff.

“The church of our Lord Jesus, which includes denominational, non-denominational and independent local congregations are praying people,” Jackson County Ministerial president Pastor Chris Skeens said. “We want to fervently pray that everyone in our school system be protected and given wisdom in decision making.”

We Care Jackson County is a grassroots volunteer group that has addressed safety measures in the county’s schools.

Reverend Ford Price, who is active with We Care, will also be part of the prayer vigil.

“It is our hope that many church congregations will support this,” he said. “There is great power in prayer.”

For information about the event, contact Pastor Skeens at 304-531-4470.

Prayer Gathering Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.

Participating locations include:

• Cottageville Elementary – Pastors Tyler Smith and Joey Cunningham

• Evans Elementary – Pastor Ben Riggleman

• Fairplain Elementary – Pastors Steve Sayre and Tim Parsons

• Gilmore Elementary – Pastor E. R. Wilson

• Henry J. Kaiser – Pastor David Shier

• Kenna Elementary – Pastors Franklin Howerton and Frank Miller

• Ravenswood Grade – Pastor Brian Arthur

• Ravenswood High/Middle – Pastors Toby Wagoner, Jeff Moales and Chris Skeens

• Ripley Elementary – Pastors Rick Perrine, Franklin Howerton and Tim Parsons

• Ripley High/BOE – Pastor Ford Price

• Ripley Christian Academy – Pastor Keenan Gooseman

• Heritage Christian Academy – Pastor Richard Parsons