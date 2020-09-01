By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Even with two community tests last week and the conclusion of testing at WVU Potomac State College, Mineral County currently has only four active COVID-19 cases - the lowest since April.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root said Tuesday that a total of 495 persons were tested during the community testing events held last week at Keyser Primary School and Frankfort High School, and "all 495 were negative."

In addition, the health department conducted testing of incoming students and staff at Potomac State College the week of Aug. 10. A total of 1,046 persons were tested and of that number, 1,036 came back negative.

"There were only two positives. Eight needed retested for various reasons," he said, explaining that the results could have been impacted by damaged samples, missing information, or simply not obtaining enough of a sample.

"They have all since been retested," he said.

As of Tuesday, Mineral County’s total positive cases since the first one was received in April is 143. Of those, 135 have recovered.

Root expressed his appreciation to the residents of Mineral County who have been masking up and practicing social distancing to help bring the county’s numbers under control.

"It’s the community that’s helped us get to where we need to be," he said.