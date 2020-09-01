The Jackson County Health Department will be offering a free drive thru COVID-19 testing clinics at Cedar Lakes from 12-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Individuals will need to provide identification. Testing is free and open to the public. No insurance information will be needed during these two events. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian and bring identification if they have one (school ID, birth certificate).

For more information on drive thru testing location and times, please contact the Jackson County Health Department at 304-372-2634.