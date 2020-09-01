Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Diana Strobbe-Nutter, Robert Strobbe, and Ethel Clare Strobbe to Tiffani Casto and William R. Casto, Lot 10, Section B, Evergreen Hills Community, Union, $110,000

• Ray Junior Matthew II to Lisa R. Hix, 10.121 acres, Waters of Tug Fork near Staats Mill, Washington, $35,000

• Fredrick L. Sizemore to Charles G. Crews Jr., Lot 6, Evergreen Hills Community, Union, $110,000

• Aaron Stephens to Timothy Quesenberry and Bryan K. Gould, Lot 227, Brown Addition, Ravenswood Town, $1,500

• Michele Mills and Marsha D. McDonald to Marlene K. Heilmann and Charles E. Heilmann, 2.37 acres and Plat, Union, $41,000

• Brandy Young and James J. Young to Filogonia Valencia-Garcia and Eusebio Valencia-Garcia, 2 tracts, Drift Run, Ravenswood District, $47,182.11

• McKay Enterprises LLC. To William G. McKay, 4 tracts, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Ronnette S. Roberts to Jerod H. Alltop, Lot 19, Section 7, Highlawn Heights Addition, Ripley Town, $125,000

• Michael Stephen Massey to Michael S. Massey Revocable Trust U/A/D May 8, 2020, tract, Waters of Little Pond Creek, Grant, no consideration

• Doris M. Randolph to Sheila M. Lokant, 2 tracts, High School Addition, Ripley Town, no consideration

• Doris M. Randolph to Steven Ray Randolph, 11,493 square feet, Ripley Town, no consideration

• Gene A. Harpold and Dolly A. Harpold to Lauren Vanessa Belisle (Morrison), 11,419 acres or 497,424 square feet, Waters of Dog Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Lucas Mackenzie Casto, 40, Ripley to Audra Rose Thomas, 22, Ripley

• Matthew Corey Runyon, 29, Ecorse, Michigan to Stephanie Jean Neiswenter, 37, Given

Civil Suits

The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court:

• Ford Motor Credit Company LLC. vs. Joshua Click