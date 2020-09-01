KEYSER - In a year when it has seemed like the news has constantly been centered around COVID, riots, political division and the like, the staff at your hometown news source is happy to offer non-profits in the area an opportunity for some positivity.





By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - In a year when it has seemed like the news has constantly been centered around COVID, riots, political division and the like, the staff at your hometown news source is happy to offer non-profits in the area an opportunity for some positivity.

Would you like to see a project to build up your community come to fruition?

The Gannett Foundation, part of the News Tribune’s parent company and the USA Today Network, is inviting all Mineral County nonprofits and/or municipal organizations to apply for funding from the A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million initiative to help communities address such social issues as education, housing, arts and culture, wellness and the environment, among others.

This year, A Community Thrives will award 16 project grants and offer weekly bonus promotions totaling $1 million. The grants will be broken down as follows: Three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants, six $25,000 grants, as well as top fund raiser and weekly bonus promotions throughout the campaign totaling $200,000.

In addition, applicants that provide services in local Gannett markets and meet eligibility requirements will be considered for local operating grants totaling $1.3 million.

Typically, organizations apply to raise money for a specific project. Accepted organizations will work to raise funds on their own through a crowdfunding campaign, and if they reach or exceed their fund raising goal, they will be considered during the grant awarding process.

Organizers say A Community Thrives gives local nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise on a national platform, while the grants help further accelerate exceptional projects.

"The Gannett Foundation grants will support our readers' top community-building ideas to help address local needs and ensure a vibrant, healthy community. We are committed to work in partnership to help our communities connect, act and thrive," said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, Gannett Media president of news and Gannett Foundation vice president.

Among last year’s recipients of grants were a Young Writer’s Project in Burlington, Vermont; a hunger program in Red Bank, New Jersey; the Low Income Housing Institute in Seattle, Washington; and Cancer Support Community Arizona in Phoenix.

Organizations have until Sept. 11 to apply, and from Sept. 22-Oct. 16 to raise their own funds. All grant recipients will then be announced in December.

For further details on the A Community Thrives program, to go act.usatoday.com or email ACT@usatodaynetwork.com.



