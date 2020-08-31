CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will receive $43.7 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to continue its efforts in combatting the opioid crisis.

"I could not be more excited and thankful that we are receiving this much-needed funding for a cause that’s so important in my heart and the hearts of so many West Virginians," Gov. Jim Justice said.

"I’ve said over and over that we need to do everything in our power to help our people caught up in this horrible opioid crisis. These dollars are going to allow us to continue so much of the great work that’s going on across West Virginia and it’s truly going to help make a difference in people’s lives."

This is the first distribution of SAMHSA’s funds of its two-year State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program. Through SOR, states are funded to develop tailored approaches to prevention, treatment, and recovery from opioid use disorders. The program provides access to lifesaving, evidence-based medication to treat opioid use disorders, along with psychosocial services and community supports.

"Under Governor Justice’s leadership, West Virginia has made great strides toward solving this crisis, and we know that using evidenced-based treatment is the key to making even more progress," said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. "Grants like these are critical to our efforts so West Virginians can get the care they need."

West Virginia’s future efforts will include funding for:

· Treatment for uninsured and underinsured, as well as for incarcerated individuals

· Professional development

· Expansion of telehealth

· Peer recovery support specialists

· Community innovation grants

· Law enforcement assisted diversion

· Family Treatment Courts

· Stigma Reduction Campaign

· Naloxone

· Quick Response Teams

· Housing Supports

· Transportation

· Childcare services

· Drug Free Moms and Babies