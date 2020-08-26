By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - There was no appointment made Wednesday evening for a new city administrator.

Instead, the Keyser City Council will discuss the position and what they would like the job description to entail in an upcoming work session.

Mayor Damon Tillman was scheduled on the agenda for the regular Keyser City Council meeting Wednesday to make a second attempt at appointing an administrator after his first attempt to reappoint Amanda Brafford on Aug. 12 was not approved by the council.

Brafford, who was at that meeting, packed up her belongings and left the city building that night, according to Tillman.

Wednesday, Tillman said he did not have anyone to appoint at this time.

"I would advise you to put an ad in the paper," he told the council. He also asked them if it was their intention to have a full-time or part-time administrator.

Council member Mike Ryan suggested holding a work session to discuss the position and what they felt the city needs.

Buck Eagle, who served as city administrator prior to Brafford and was seated in the audience Wednesday, asked to be recognized and said he felt the city needs a full-time person in that position.

The administrator’s job, he explained, is "not just to conduct the business of the city, which is a daunting task in itself … but there are also a lot of things that have to be done to move the city forward, and having been there, I don’t know how you’d do it part-time," he said.

A work session was set up for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, but the council did not make it clear whether the administrator position would be one of the items to be discussed.