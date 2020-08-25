It seems like only yesterday that the Mineral County Little League All-Stars captured the de facto West Virginia Little League state championship with their win in the Special Games Tournament in Lewisburg.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

It wasn’t literally yesterday, but it was less than two weeks ago on Aug. 12.

While it’s not the typical or natural order of things, it seems that after winning this year’s de facto state tournament, Mineral County now actually finds itself competing in their district tournament. You see, it wasn’t decided to have the district tournament until after the state tournament had concluded.

According to the West Virginia Little League District Six Facebook page, “It has been decided that District 6 LL will have a District LL Tournament beginning Aug 22, 2020. All five Leagues that are currently participating in Spring/Summer Baseball will be able to enter a team or teams. We will be holding this tournament to give our 12 year olds at least a taste of tournament play for their last year in Major Division.”

Play began in the District Six Tournament on Friday, Aug. 21. Five teams are participating in the event. Those teams are Hedgesville, Jefferson, Martinsburg, Mineral County and South Berkeley.

To date, Mineral County’s Little League All-Stars have completed three tournament games and currently stand with an overall record of 2-1.

Mineral County began play on Friday, Aug. 21 in Hedgesville, where they defeated the host team by a score of 10-0. On Saturday, Aug. 22, Mineral County played host to South Berkeley at Mill Meadow and dominated play, finishing with an 8-1 victory. On Saturday, Aug. 22, Mineral County traveled to Jefferson where they dropped a close 6-5 contest to host Jefferson.

It is a double elimination tournament and Mineral County lives to fight another day. That day is today as the Mineral County All-Stars host Martinsburg at Mill Meadow at 6 p.m.



